Continuing its philanthropic partnership with Save the Children, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will auction the earliest of the new Ferrari Roma to be delivered to North America with added Star-power from Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and his wife, supermodel and philanthropist Behati Prinsloo.

They joined together today with Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America, for a virtual event to kick-off the collaboration which will culminate with the announcement this fall of the auction winner of the Ferrari Roma at Save the Children’s virtual gala.

In Y 2017, a LaFerrari Aperta was auctioned to benefit Save the Children at the company’s 70th anni “Leggenda e Passione” event. That sale raised $10-M for the charitable organization, which used it to advance international education programs.

“We are delighted to open the next chapter of Ferrari’s ongoing collaboration with Save the Children,” says Matteo Torre, “and we now want to support their critical education work here in the United States. We believe that during this crisis, it is our responsibility to help those who often don’t have a voice and to address their challenges to ensure that children continue to learn and grow.”

With significant uncertainty around child care and school reopenings nationwide, wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts of the C-19 coronavirus chaos on children across the United States.

Save the Children is working across America to support education programs by offering free learning resources and support for parents and caregivers.

To date, Save the Children has served more than 178,000 children and their families in 200 rural communities.

“Behati and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this unique project and ultimately help a charity that we are fully supportive of,” says Adam Levine. “As so many other parents worldwide, during this time we have been focused first and foremost on taking care of our girls, and Save the Children is helping countless children and families with crucial education resources.“

“Kids are so vulnerable with everything going on in the world today, and the incredible work of Save the Children to shield them is vital more now than ever,” says Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine is an avid Ferrarista, and over the years has owned examples of Maranello’s finest, both classic (a 1966 330 GTC, 1969 365 GTC, 1971 365 GTB/4 “Daytona,” 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, 1965 275 GTB/2) and most recently a Tailor Made F12tdf.

The new Ferrari Roma places emotional connection 1st, both through its exhilarating performance and timeless design, making it a fitting focal point for this charitable initiative.

The Roma embodies “La Nuova Dolce Vita“, taking its design inspiration from the concept of sporty elegance celebrated in the most legendary grand touring Ferraris of the 1960’s. Timeless and refined, from a technical point of view the Ferrari Roma introduces a series of unparalleled features that put it at the Top of its segment in terms of performance and driving enjoyment.



The Ferrari Roma is powered by Ferrari’s acclaimed V8 Turbo, making the Roma both the most powerful and fun to drive mid-front-engined V8 2+ in Ferrari history. The concept is underpinned by everyday driveability and superb on-board comfort, as well as distinctive flair and style.



Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since their founding more than 100 yrs ago, they’ve changed the lives of more than 1-B children. In the United States and around the world, children are given a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. They do whatever it takes for children, every day and in times of crisis transforming their lives and the future we share.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, and Key Support is at 180.44.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 182.18, 0.85 Thursday in NY, just shy of its intra-day all time highs at 183.50 marked on 22 July 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!