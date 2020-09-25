Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Small Updates, No Big Changes Expected for Russian Grand Prix

#Ferrari #F1 #Sochi #GrandPrix

$RACE

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will run a few “small aero updates” at Sochi Laurent Mekies says they will not do much to impact The Scuderia’s performance.

Down on power and off the pace, The Scuderia has struggled just to score points.

With 66 pts in 9 races, the team is in 6th place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Sporting Director Mekies says, “The 1st part of the season proved to be very difficult for The Scuderia, as can be seen from the results”

“But it is not in our nature to give up under any circumstances.

“That is the spirit in which we approach the Sochi weekend, even if in the short time we’ve been coming here, the track has never been too favorable for us.

“We will do our best, aware that at the moment, we are up against a lot of stiff opposition.

“We will be introducing a few small aero updates on the SF1000, as part of the plan which extends over the next few races to correct as far as possible the weaknesses seen in recent races, particularly with a view to 2021.

“We are not expecting this small package to make a big change but it will allow us to check its functionality and give us a baseline for future developments.”

The F1 schedule slows down in the coming weeks with Russia followed a week off before the circus heads to the Nurburgring and then has another week long break.

“In some ways, the Russian Grand Prix marks the start of the 2nd part of the season,” Mr. Mekies added.

“The 1st part was really intense, with nine races in eleven weeks, as the world of Formula 1 took on the complex task of tackling the World Championship during a pandemic.

“I think everyone worked together really well; the FIA, Formula 1, the teams and media and managed to pull off something that had looked far from obvious in May.”

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is 185.90, Key support is at 178.06.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, my long term Fibo number, a Key indicator is Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished Thursday at 182.83, 1.25 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

The Russian GP is this weekend, tune in.

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing.