#Ferrari #PortifinoM

$RACE

The current Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Portofino is the least expensive Prancing Horse you can buy. It is front-engined, has 591 hp, and it starts at $215,000 in the US. It replaced the Ferrari California T in Y 2017, and now it is getting important upgrades for the Y 2021 model year.

The differences are subtle; some aesthetic changes set it apart from the non-“M” variant.

It also gets some new technology inside for the passenger, and a new dual-clutch, 8-speed transmission derived from a similar unit in the SF90 Stradale. This transmission has its clutches bathed in oil, and they are smaller than before but transfer more torque.

Ferrari says it is now smoother than ever in urban driving, a setting where single and dual-clutch transmissions are typically not suited for.

Ferrari claims the new car has superior handling to the standard Portofino, but did not specify which specific changes it made to achieve this. As far as other mechanical changes go, it sawed off the mufflers and threw them out. It also added some new oval-shaped wastegates that Ferrari claims makes the car sound better. New camshafts were also added alongside a speed sensor to measure the RPMs of the turbochargers. All of this adds up to another 20 hp.

But, many of the changes to this car come in the form of software and comfort features. Ferrari has added a 5-position drive mode system to the PortofinoM, with settings that include Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race, and ESC-Off.

The seats also get warm and cold, there is a small vent below the headrest to blow warm air on your neck, and the passenger gets a touchscreen. That passenger touchscreen is smaller than the driver’s and nicely integrated into the dash.

As well as these comfort features, there are a number of safety and convenience tech. There is adaptive cruise control, a predictive emergency braking system, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a 3D camera display, sensors to warn you if you are about to back into something and it reads signs to tell you the speed limit. Apple Car Play and Android Auto are also available.

The aesthetic changes set this car apart from the previous model. Thanks to removing the mufflers, the rear end is more compact, and a carbon fiber rear diffuser is available. The front fascia has also been altered in favor of a more aggressive look.

Ferrari says the car is now easier to control during a slide because of the Side Slip Control system’s computer talks to all of the other 1s in places like the transmission, differential, suspension, and brakes.

The bottom line is this new Portofino M will be faster, louder, and more comfortable version of the Portofino. Ferrari has yet to tell anyone in the US how much this new car costs, but in Europe, it will be right about $243,000.

It will not be available until the Spring of 2021 in the US.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 191.78, Key support is at 185.39.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, my Key indicator is Very Bullish, the stock is very oversold.

Ferrari finished Thursday at 190.28, +1.43 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!