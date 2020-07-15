Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) New Model Revealed as F164BCB

#Ferrari #model #F164 BCB #EPA

$RACE

EPA fuel-economy ratings indicate that a new Ferrari model is on the way. The agency’s website has a listing for a “2021 Ferrari F164 BCB.”

Ferrari has not discussed any details, but evidence points to an updated version of the Portofino convertible, or a variant.

“F164” is Ferrari’s internal codename for the Portofino.

The F164 BCB is listed as having a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the same setup expected to be used in the facelifted Portofino due for the Y 2021 model year.

The current Portofino uses the 3.9-liter V-8, but with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Y 2021 model is expected to get a boost from 592 to 612 hp, as well as the 8-speed gearbox, matching the setup of the Ferrari Roma coupe.

That should allow the updated model to improve on the current Portofino’s 3.5-sec 0-60 mph time.

The EPA listing also shows the F164 BCB has a bit better fuel economy then the current Portofino. At 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, 19 mpg combined, the new model is rated 1 mpg higher in the combined and highway categories.

The EPA also has a listing for a “2021 Ferrari Portofino,” indicating that the “F164 BCB” is a separate model. This may be a more hardcore version of the Portofino.

Ferrari launched 5 new models in Y 2019, but it still has several more in the works.

At a Y 2018 investor meeting, CEO Louis Camilleri said the Prancing Horse would launch 15 new models by Y 2022. 1 of those new models will be the Purosangue FUV, expected in Y 2022. The F164 BCB will be another.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, and Strong Support is at 175.88.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) finished Tuesday at 178.1, +1.77 in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 180.36 marked on 19 February 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

