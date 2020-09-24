Ferrari (NYSE:RACE): Le Mans Hypercar’s Futuristic Design (unofficial)

#Ferrari #LeMans #Hypercar

$RACE

The 2020 Le Mans race is behind us, and now we look at the Y 2021 battle: for its 89th Edition, the 24-hr endurance race will see its Top tier revolutionized thanks to the introduction of the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH class).

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has yet to express interest in this, so what you see is an independent rendering, aka unofficial, for inspiration.

Since electric racing series now challenge more traditional adventures for the public’s attention, it is always good to increase the appeal of a race like Le Mans and the entire FIA World Endurance Championship, not just LM here.

So, we may see the LMH class enjoying serious popularity starting from next year.

So far, Toyota, ByKolles and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus have signed up for the 2021 Le Mans Hypercar battle, and Peugeot announced it is joining in Y 2022. But, as mentioned earlier, Ferrari, who has been competing in the lower classes for years, seems to have no interest in the new LMH class.

With the LMH class regulations basically meaning we will get to enjoy road-going homologation specials, missing out on Prancing Horse magic is a loss.

Well, the digital work of design student JonasJAG does away with that reality, introducing us to a pixel world where the Maranello Outfit fights the other names for Le Mans supremacy.

JonasJAG envisions a Ferrari LMH racer that would take part in the Y 2025 season and the futuristic styling cues are amazing.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is 186.24, Key support is at 178.06.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, my Key indicator is Very Bullish, the stock is extremely oversold.

Ferrari finished Wednesday at 181.72, -1.72 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

The Russian GP is this weekend, tune in,

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!