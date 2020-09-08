Ferrari (NYSE:RACE): Is this the most beautiful car ever? (Video)

#Ferrari #P4 #FordShelby #GT40 #Daytona #LeMans

The P4 was built to take on the mighty Ford GT40s in the 1960’s and took glory at Daytona in Y 1967, but was unable to defeat the Ford/Shelby machine at Le Mans later that year.

Only 4 were made and this car, chassis 0856, is owned by Canadian Businessman, and father of Williams F1 junior driver Lance, Lawrence Stroll and remains in its original, and beautiful, state.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 193.50, Key support is at 176.88.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, my Key indicator is Very Bullish, the stock is very oversold.

Ferrari finished Tuesday at 185.84, -5.90 in NY its all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

