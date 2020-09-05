Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is The Aristocrat of the Automotive Sector, it is Value and Defensive

#Ferrari #Aristocrat #value #defensive

Bank of Montreal Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 34.9% during Q-2, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the Quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Ferrari worth $68,598,000 at the end of the Q.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during Q-2. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last Quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in Q-1 valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in Q-1 valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during Q-2. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the frame. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during Q-2. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last Quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RACE traded Friday hitting 194.70. The company had a trading volume of shares, compared to its average volume of. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37-B, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-Day MA price is 186.70 and its 200 Day MA price is 166.65. Ferrari has a 1 yr low of 127.73 and a 1 yr high of 199.97.

Ferrari last announced its Quarterly earnings data on Monday, 3 August The company reported 0.04 EPS for the Quarter, missing the consensus estimate by 0.02. The company had revenue of $571.00-M during the Quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79-M. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 42.0% on a Y-Y basis. During the same frame in the previous year, the firm earned 0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.14 EPS for the current F-Y.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 203.08, Strong Support is at 189.86.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 19-.74, +0.77 Friday in NY, just off of its all time high at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

