Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Has Unparalleled Earnings Potential

#Ferrari #earnings #Aristocrat

$RACE $UBS

UBS (NYSE:UBS) reiterated is high conviction Buy rating on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) after Tuesday’s earnings smasher.

“Ferrari’s unparalleled earnings and cash flow visibility should be even better appreciated during times of uncertainty, with FY guidance now raised to the Top end of the range. Management flagged strong order book and long waiting lists for new models, pointing to a favorable set up into 2021.”

There are very promising indicators on the new product portfolio that are emerging, including comments from Ferrari that the new Roma has been very successful with Chinese customers, while the hybrid SF90 Stradale has been attracting younger new consumers compared to other models.

Valuation is very attractive.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is still overall Bullish, the Key resistance is at 199.14, the Key support is at 180.12.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reports earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Y 2020 Q-3 results was at 2:00p GMT / 3:00p CET / 9:00s EST Tuesday, 3 November.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ) for 2 wks after the call.

Ferrari finished trading Wednesday at 202.20 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 203.29 marked intraday Wednesday, 4 November. All technical indicators are Very Bullish. The stock is a trading at 207.67 pre-market at this writing.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is not calling the stock at 365. And that is higher than our call at 300, so I am reevaluation our number.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 208.85.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 230/share short term.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!