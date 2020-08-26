Ferrari: F1 Simulator Racing from Home

#F1 #simulator #virtual #reality #Ferrari

This Simulator has you driving a F1 Racer at home, now you can motor around a race course at 200 mph like a professional

This is a new full-motion simulator that will have you taking Monaco from home.

Cranfield Simulation (UK) has announced the world’s 1st full-motion F1 Simulator designed specifically for the home. The high-tech setup promises to really recreate the F1 racing experience, allowing users to select any car and build specification and race it on any world circuit.

Cranfield racing simulator uses the same patented technology found in high-grade military simulators used to train jet fighter pilots.

The technology tricks the brain into feeling G-forces, thus creating a immersive and authentic experience. It is the same system that has been used by F1 racers for years to recreate the sensation of driving a race course at 200 mph+.

The machine looks just like a F1 race car without the wheels, engine and other mechanical parts.

In the the cockp is a professional dashboard set-up, steering wheel and pedals. These elements help the simulator recreate the feeling of getting behind the wheel of a real racing car. The company will fully customize the machine to your exact specifications, so you can have a F1 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) at home.

Cranfield attended the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside Aston Martin.

The system uses a variety of tailored inputs to the body’s sensory system, and the driver’s brain interprets these to be the result of real accelerations being applied to the body. If the brain believes it, simulation becomes reality and the training value is enhanced.

Cranfield Simulation’s F1 Simulator is cheap, but considering the costs of getting a real F1 race car out on a world-class track it is pittance.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 195.15, Strong Support is at 187.84.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 197.31, +1.88 Tuesday in NY, just off of its all time high at 199.62 marked intraday Tuesday, 18 August

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

