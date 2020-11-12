Fed’s Inflation Indicators Flat to Unchanged

By on

Fed’s Inflation Indicators Flat to Unchanged

#inflation #disinflation #Fed #CPI #economy

CPI, the Fed’s measure of prices paid by US consumers was unchanged in October, missing forecasts that called for a gainer and indicating light inflation as the medical chaos lingers.

The reading on the CPI (consumer price index) was the tamest in 5 months and followed a 0.2% advance in September, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

Compared with a year earlier, the gauge rose 1.2%. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, was also unchanged from the prior month and up 1.6% from a year earlier.

The median estimate of economists called for a 0.1% monthly increase in CPI and a 0.2% gainer in the core CPI gauge. The report showed components were mixed as higher airfares and new-car prices helped offset declines in costs of gasoline, medical care, motor-vehicle insurance and clothing. Food inflation picked up by the most since June as grocery costs stabilized and consumers continued to dine out.

The data signal inflation remains subdued as the medical emergency chaos continues to weigh on demand in some parts of the economy.

While inflation stabilized as the US economy picked up in Q-3, risks of a broad acceleration are low given weakness in services activity.

That qualifies as disinflation.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , ,

Fed’s Inflation Indicators Flat to Unchanged added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. “Unprecedented Situations Require Unprecedented Actions”
  2. The China Virus Will Take a ‘Smaller Bite’ Out of the US Economy Than Expected
  3. This Rebound Is Real, Trump Fed Support Key
  4. The Trump Economy is the Best in 50 Years