Fear is Used to Control the People

The Power of Fear

“Point a finger at that source of their fear and you can make human beings do anything you want. You can make them go to the slaughter like sheep; you can make them obey.” ~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As noted by Mr. Kennedy, totalitarian nations have always used the power of fear to make citizens comply with authoritarian rule. Without fail, it has been shown that all you have to do to engineer compliance, no matter how horrific the ramifications, is to tell people they have something to fear, and that they will be safe if they follow your lead.

A famous quote by Franklin D. Roosevelt is “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” He understood that fear is ultimately what strips us of our human rights and drives a society into totalitarianism, and that the only way to circumvent such a fate is to bravely resist fear. Today, we are being told that 1 of the biggest threats are global medical emergencies.

“Governments love pandemics the same way that they love wars because it gives them power; it gives them control and it gives them the capacity to impose obedience on human beings,” Mr. Kennedy notes.

Today, we also have something no previous tyrant has had, namely the technology to track, trace, control and manipulate individuals wherever they live. Most people are surrounded by electronics and wireless devices that harvest every imaginable data point about their personal life.

Digital currency will complete the net of tyranny.

Once all cash economies have been abolished, “they have absolute control over us because they will be able to tax every transaction,” Mr. Kennedy says. A digital currency economy will also ensure total compliance by the masses. If you disobey, they can simply restrict or shut down your bank account.

“Many people argue that this pandemic was a pandemic, that it was planned from the outset, it’s part of a sinister scheme,” Mr. Kennedy says. “I cannot tell you the answer to that. I do not have enough evidence.

A lot of it feels very planned to me. I don’t know, but I will tell you this, if you create these mechanisms for control, they become weapons of obedience for authoritarian regimes no matter how beneficial or innocent the people who created them. Once you create them, they will be abused; 100% guarantee that they will be abused.”

People in authority lie.

Now there is the looming question of vaccination. Children and young adults under 20 anni virtually have a Zero risk of dying from C-19, so are we going to force them to gamble with their future health by taking a fast-tracked and unproven vaccine in the name of protecting the elderly who are at greatest risk of dying from C-19? “That is a very dicey ethical question,” Mr. Kennedy says.

“This is like an apocalyptical battle; it’s really something I never thought would happen in my lifetime, where all the values of our country are being eroded,” Mr. Kennedy says, pointing out that in Y 1968, there was a bird flu pandemic that had a higher mortality rate than C-19, “and we all went to Woodstock. It was just part of life.”

Today, ‘pandemics‘ have become a tool of tyranny, and the “biosecurity” agenda is a globalist agenda that ultimately seeks to gain total control by stripping away human rights and the rights of countries.

The fear level is out of proportion to the real threat of C-19.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!