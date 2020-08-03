“Fear is Driving Decline in US Consumer Activity”

#fear #sentiment #confidence #US #consumer #Fed #C19coronavirus

Sunday, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said “fear” is the Key factor behind a distressing decline in consumer activity that signals a stalling of the economic recovery.

In a TV interview Fed member Neel Kashkari said consumers have to feel safe from the C-19 coronavirus chaos that still rages in some parts of the country.

“Fear is a huge factor,” he said of the indicators that show a slide in consumer sentiment in late July. “You can see that around the world… we are all paying close attention to what’s happening with the virus.“

“Until we have that real confidence, not just wishful thinking, but in the data, real evidence it is safe, we are not going to have a meaningful economic recovery,” he added.

