$FBX Crypto and Digital Assets Platform

KXCO.io aims to connect international startups with partners to drive the future of Crypto and Digital Assets as serious investment grade products.

KXCO are looking for Corporates and Institutions to join the program and bring real world assets and compliance to the crypto space. We look forward to accelerating enterprise-level adoption, changing the dynamic to one of Investment Grade assets not speculative novelties and incorporating Web3 functionality.

KXCO and partners will be creating unique Crypto and Digital Assets using new digital technologies and innovative tools.

FBX is the KXCO inherent digital currency. Every independent blockchain has its own native crypto that is used to reward miners and validators for adding blocks to the blockchain and as a payment medium for transaction fees. As the growth of KXCO continues on many fronts so does the use, demand for and value of FBX. FBX is already Listed on Forbes, Coinmarketcap, Coingecko, MEXC, KXCO, Probit, Coinstbit, Azbit, Coinstore

The KXCO focus is on

Stablecoin Adoption: Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to an underlying financial asset — have emerged as a leading crypto use-case by providing global access to the world’s strongest fiat currencies. Businesses adopting stablecoins get all the benefits of crypto without the volatility: lower fees, secure transactions, and instant cross-border payments.

Decentralized Finance: By making units of value — stocks, bonds, real estate, currencies, etc. — interoperable, programmable, and composable on blockchains, capital markets will become more efficient and accessible to everyone on the planet.

Crypto Economics: Tokens create opportunities for innovation in capital formation and human coordination that extend beyond the digital world and into the physical. Crypto-economic systems are enhancing access to core commodities like file storage and decentralized wireless — and the business benefits are significant.

Enterprise Blockchain: Enterprise blockchains are networks designed for large companies and organizations. They retain the core benefits of blockchains, such as efficiency and immutability, but tweak the underlying permissions to help businesses with data safety, faster transactions, and better supply chain management.

Blockchain and crypto economics will transform how we do business on the internet and across multiple industries.

KXCO are looking to accelerate enterprise-level adoption and bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3.

Join the partner program