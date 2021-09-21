Farming: Regenerative Agriculture

#food #organic #farming #agriculture

“Regenerative agriculture and animal husbandry are the next and higher stage of organic food and farming”— Paul Ebeling

Regeneration is now the hottest topic in the natural and organic food and farming sector, and climate activists talk about the role of organic and regenerative practices in reducing agricultural greenhouse gas emissions

Inside Regeneration International, which now includes 400 affiliates in more than 60 countries, the conversation shifted to identifying regenerative and organic “best practices” around the globe

The goal is to strategize how to help qualitatively expand and scale-up regenerative best practices so that organic and regenerative becomes the norm, rather than just the alternative, for the planet’s now degenerative multitrillion-dollar food, farming and land use system

Either we move beyond treating the symptoms of our planetary degeneration and build instead a new system based upon regenerative food, farming and land use, coupled with renewable energy practices and global cooperation instead of pushback.

Healthy soil, healthy plants, healthy animals, healthy people, healthy climate, healthy societies, our physical and economic health, our very survival as a species, are directly connected to the soil, biodiversity and the health and fertility of our food and farming systems.

Regenerative organic farming and land use can move us back into balance, back to a stable climate and a life-supporting environment.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively