Facebook Users Be on Alert for "social engineering attacks"

Facebook Users Be on Alert for “social engineering attacks”

-A leaker says they are offering information on more than 500-M Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) users including their telephone numbers and other data virtually for Free.

The database appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January and whose existence was 1st reported by tech publication Motherboard, according to Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

Reuters was not immediately able to vet the information, which is being offered for a few Euros’ worth of digital credit on a well-known site for low-level hackers, but Mr. Gal said Saturday that he had verified the authenticity of at least some of the data by comparing it against telephone numbers of people he knew. Other journalists say they have also been able to match known telephone numbers to the details in the data dump.

In a statement, Facebook said that the data was “very old” and related to an issue that it had fixed in August 2019.

Mr. Gal said that Facebook users should be alert to “social engineering attacks” by people who may have obtained their telephone numbers or other private data in the coming months.

