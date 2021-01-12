Facebook Shares Drop After Trump Ban

#Facebook sank as much as 4.5% on Monday as investors continued to balk at the platform’s ban of President Donald Trump.

The slide saw $33.6 billion erased from Facebook’s market cap at intraday lows. Shares have since pared some losses and now trade about 2.6% lower.

While Facebook is far from the only platform to ban Trump, it is among the largest to do so.

Investors likely fear that the move will lead pro-Trump users to boycott the website and congregate elsewhere.

Right-wing social-media platform Parler was poised to take in such users until Amazon removed the website from its hosting service.

Facebook closed down -10.730 at 256.840. Volume was 50% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 44% narrower than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Facebook is currently 4.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in a downward trend.

Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of Facebook at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on Facebook and have had this outlook for the last 19 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.