Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Workplace Essential Free Plan Will Cease February 2021

Facebook

Ticker: NASDAQ:FB

Price: $274.19

Facebook News

Since launching in 2016, Workplace has brought the power of community to millions of people in organizations around the world. We’ve helped businesses drive increases in productivity and engagement, as well as employee sentiment and retention. Because when people feel better at work, it’s not just good for culture – it’s a competitive advantage.

Delivering on this vision requires focus and prioritization. In order to maintain the high quality product experience people expect from Workplace, we have decided to retire our free plan, Workplace Essential, from February 10, 2021.

Making the transition

We know that many companies rely on Workplace Essential to talk and work together every day. We’ll help these users keep their access to Workplace by upgrading to a paid plan where they will be able to unlock advanced features such as Insights and single sign-on (SSO), as well as access to live chat support.

In the last couple of months we’ve also released new features to meet the challenges of virtual collaboration, such as Knowledge Library and Live Producer to help people discover information, work together and communicate authentically. But this is just the beginning.

We’ve got big plans for 2021. As businesses continue to evolve to new working practices and hybrid workforces we’ll be doubling down on productivity and collaboration, as well as expanding our reach in our current areas of strength. Next year you’ll see us focus on remote presence, employee wellbeing, Live video and empowering SMBs to connect their organizations.

Should any Essential customers choose not to continue using Workplace, we’ll help system admins download their Workplace data. We hope that for those customers other Facebook services like Groups and WhatsApp will enable them to continue to work collaboratively using Facebook.

What’s next?

The world of work is changing at a rapid pace and we’re committed to helping businesses navigate these challenging times. This change will enable us to introduce new features designed for a new world of work. Whatever the future holds, our focus remains the same: To make sure every employee is equally connected, informed, empowered and productive wherever they work and whatever they do.

Please visit the Help Center to learn more about our Workplace paid plans or for information on how to help your admins download users’ Workplace data.

Business Summary

Facebook continues to confront election rated censorship controversies. However, it remains a staple in technology and a blue-chip stock with enticing upside.

Our AI systems rated Facebook C in Technicals, B in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed down 6.31% to $263.11 on volume of 47,299,002 vs its 10-day price average of $274.26 and its 22-day price average of $269.78, and is up 25.42% for the year.

Revenue grew by 11.71% in the last fiscal year and grew by 94.27% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 19.88% in the last fiscal year and grew by 42.33% over the last three fiscal years, EPS grew by 36.52% in the last fiscal year and grew by 62.85% over the last three fiscal years.

Revenue was $70697.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $40653.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $23986.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $20203.0M three years ago, EPS was $6.43 in the last fiscal year compared to $5.39 three years ago, and ROE was 19.96% in the last year compared to 23.86% three years ago.

Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 16.71% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 26.3.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 268.00.

The projected upper bound is: 295.64.

The projected lower bound is: 253.31.

The projected closing price is: 274.48.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 8 black candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 24.0832. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 46.98. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 70 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FACEBOOK INC A closed up 0.640 at 274.190. Volume was 24% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 50% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 273.372 277.220 271.560 274.190 16,376,880

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 280.74 274.84 236.88 Volatility: 31 49 59 Volume: 16,171,991 18,726,430 23,938,232

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FACEBOOK INC A is currently 15.7% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of FB.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on FB.O and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.