Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) HEFFX Technicals and Outlook

Facebook

Ticker: NASDAQ:FB

Price: $261.90

Facebook Outlook

Facebook (FB) closed the most recent trading day at $261.90, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500’s 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 11.39% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s loss of 5.53% and the S&P 500’s loss of 4.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.72 billion, up 11.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.10 per share and revenue of $80.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.97% and +13.68%, respectively, from last year.

Business Summary

Facebook, Inc. is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces.

The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Instagram enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends.

Messenger allows communicating with people and businesses alike across a range of platforms and devices.

WhatsApp Messenger is a messaging application that is used by people around the world and is available on a range of mobile platforms.

Its Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform offers products that allow people to enter an interactive environment to play games, consume content and connect with others.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 283.11.

The projected lower bound is: 241.49.

The projected closing price is: 262.30.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 8 black candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 83.6929. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 49.21. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 18 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 42. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FACEBOOK INC A closed up 0.110 at 261.900. Volume was 20% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 38% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 261.980 266.085 260.100 261.900 20,142,546

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 254.41 262.61 220.22 Volatility: 36 49 57 Volume: 23,159,832 24,871,722 23,283,462

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FACEBOOK INC A is currently 18.9% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of FB.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on FB.O and have had this outlook for the last 11 periods.