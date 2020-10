Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Earnings

$FB #EARNINGS #Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) announced today that the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 404.537.3406 or 855.859.2056, Conference ID: 6245509.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 29, 2020 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

