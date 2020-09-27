F1: Starting Grid and Race Preview for Russian Grand Prix

#F1 #RussianGP #grid #preview

MercedesAMG’s Lewis Hamilton is close matching another of Michael Schumacher’s standing records in F1 after taking pole position for the Russian Grand Prix.

Should he convert his performance in qualifying to another victory, it would mean Hamilton matching Schumacher’s 91 race wins.

The prospect of a locked-out MercedesAMG front row was disrupted by Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull Racing driver outpacing MBZAMG’s Valtteri Bottas.

There was almost the possibility of Mr. Hamilton being absent from Q-3.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel’s spin in the Ferrari triggered a Red flag in the closing minutes of Q-2 and that gave Mr. Hamilton a problem.

Looking to cross the start-finish line in time to allow himself another lap, Mr. Hamilton managed that and found a big lap to avert the prospect of him starting the race in midfield.

He avoided a stewards’ punishment over a minor infraction when leaving the track briefly, and later described the session as “horrible“.

An 8th pole of the season was a reminder of Mr. Hamilton’s prowess in the sport.

The 1-2-3 in qualifying was no surprise and reflected the drivers’ season standings prior to Mr. Verstappen failing to finish 2X at Mugello. The gap between the fastest laps of Messrs Hamilton and Verstappen was substantial at 0.563 secs.

Neither Ferrari made it to Q-3, Mr. Vettel crashed and finishing 15th in the session, with Mr. Leclerc 11th.

THE STARTING GRID

1. Lewis Hamilton (MercedesAMG) 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Valtteri Bottas (MercedesAMG) 4. Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 6. Carlos Sainz (McLaren)

7. Esteban Ocon (Renault) 8. Lando Norris (McLaren)

9. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 10. Alex Albon (Red Bull)

11. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 12. Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri)

13. Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 14. George Russell (Williams)

15. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 16. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams). 20. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is 183.71, Key support is at 178.06.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, my long term Fibo number, a Key indicator is Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished Friday at 181.45, 1.58 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, tune in and enjoy the racing.