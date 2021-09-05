F1: On the Grid at the Dutch Gran Prix

#Dutch #Zandvoort #GranPrix

$RACE

65,000 fans were on their feet cheering as they watched their home hero Max Verstappen fend off title rival Lewis Hamilton to take the Pole position for the returning Dutch Grand Prix.

On the Grid

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:10.036 1:09.071 1:08.885 15 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDESAMG 1:10.114 1:09.726 1:08.923 17 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDESAMG 1:10.219 1:09.769 1:09.222 17 4 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:10.274 1:09.541 1:09.478 17 5 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:09.829 1:09.437 1:09.527 18 6 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:10.022 1:09.870 1:09.537 19 7 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:10.050 1:10.033 1:09.590 17 8 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:10.179 1:09.919 1:09.933 17 9 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1:10.435 1:10.020 1:09.956 13 10 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:10.255 1:09.865 1:10.166 17 11 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.382 1:10.332 13 12 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:10.438 1:10.367 13 13 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:10.489 1:10.406 13 14 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.093 1:11.161 16 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:10.462 1:11.314 15 16 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:10.530 9 17 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:10.731 7 18 88 Robert Kubica ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:11.301 9 19 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1:11.387 11 20 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1:11.875 10

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari closed Friday in NY at day at 218.78 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 217.53 and the resistance is light through 225.88. The 1 September candlestick augurs a return to the Very Bullish trend. Our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a happy, healthy weekend, enjoy the racing, Keep the Faith!