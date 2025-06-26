F1 Movie: Cast, Budget, Box Office, and Filming Locations

The release of F1, a highly anticipated sports drama, marks a significant moment for both cinema and the Formula 1 community. This note explores the film’s cast, production details, expected box office performance, and filming locations, providing a detailed overview for fans, investors, and cultural analysts. With its star power, substantial budget, and global filming scope, F1 is poised to be a landmark in sports cinema.

F1 Movie Context and Release Details

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, premiered internationally on June 25, 2025, with a North American release today, June 27, 2025, coinciding with the Austrian Grand Prix weekend

. The film, marketed as “F1 the Movie,” is an Apple Original Films production, with a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes, rated PG-13, and available in theaters for booking at this website and this site. Its release is timed to capitalize on the summer blockbuster season and the ongoing F1 racing calendar, aiming to bridge the gap between sports and cinema.

The plot centers on Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver who suffered injuries in a severe crash decades ago, forcing him to retire from Formula 1

. Thirty years later, he’s approached by his former teammate to return and save a struggling team, driving alongside rookie Joshua Pearce. This narrative, blending real-world racing with fictional drama, has generated significant buzz, with early reviews praising its kinetic direction and appeal to both F1 enthusiasts and casual viewers

.

F1 Movie Cast: A Blend of Hollywood and F1 Expertise

The film boasts a star-studded cast, led by Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, known for his roles in Fight Club and Moneyball, bringing his laidback magnetism to the role

. Damson Idris, portraying Joshua Pearce, is a rising star from Snowfall, adding depth to the rookie driver’s character

. Supporting actors include Javier Bardem as Ruben Cervantes, the team owner, and Kerry Condon, whose role enhances the team’s dynamics.

Other cast members include Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Sarah Niles, Will Merrick, Joseph Balderrama, Abdul Salis, Callie Cooke, Samson Kayo, Simon Kunz, Liz Kingsman, Simone Ashley, Ramona Von Pusch, Barney Smith, and Poppy Smith, each contributing to the film’s rich ensemble

. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, plays a pivotal role as an executive producer, ensuring the film’s authenticity

His involvement, alongside actors like Pitt and Idris, underscores the film’s commitment to capturing the sport’s essence, with filming taking place during Grand Prix weekends in 2023 and 2024, including at Silverstone

.

F1 Movie Budget: A High-Stakes Investment

The budget for F1 has been a topic of much speculation, with estimates ranging from $200 million to $300 million. Some industry sources reported a $200 million figure, while others claimed $300 million, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made

However, Lewis Hamilton, involved in the production, stated during the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix that these figures are “inaccurate,” though he didn’t disclose the exact amount

Given the film’s extensive use of real Formula 1 tracks, custom-built cars, and advanced visual effects, the production cost is undoubtedly substantial, reflecting Apple Original Films’ ambition to deliver a high-octane, visually stunning experience.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski have clarified that the budget is lower than reported due to rebates and increased sponsorship, though the exact figure remains undisclosed, expected to be within the hundreds of millions of dollars range

The film’s high budget is attributed to factors such as the SAG-AFTRA strikes, extensive training for actors, and filming at real events and race courses, adding to the complexity of the discussion

.

Box Office Expectations: A Global Race to Success

F1 is poised to make a strong debut at the box office, with projections suggesting a global opening weekend of approximately $115 million. Domestically, the film is expected to gross between $48 million and $60 million, driven by its star power, positive early reviews, and the novelty of a major sports drama centered on Formula 1

Internationally, the film is anticipated to perform even better, given the sport’s massive following in Europe and Asia, with some tracking services suggesting a strong overseas rollout starting June 25, 2025

.

Early tracking indicates that F1 could become one of the biggest hits of the summer, potentially surpassing $500 million worldwide if word-of-mouth remains strong, especially given its 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes and strong marketing efforts during events like the NBA Finals and Canadian Grand Prix Can Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Finally Give Apple a Box Office Hit?. However, there is some debate among analysts, with some suggesting it needs to earn $650 million to break even, considering marketing and distribution costs

.

Filming Locations: A Global Tour of Formula 1 Tracks

To capture the authenticity of Formula 1 racing, F1 was filmed at some of the most iconic tracks around the world. Filming took place during actual Grand Prix weekends in 2023 and 2024, allowing the production team to integrate seamlessly into the real-world racing environment. Below is a detailed table of the filming locations:

Location Country Details Silverstone Circuit UK Shot during 2023 and 2024 British Grand Prix, dedicated pit garage for APXGP. Hungaroring Hungary Race scenes captured at this historic track. Daytona International Speedway USA Filmed during 2024 24 Hours of Daytona, using custom camera cars and Porsche 911 GT3 R. Suzuka Circuit Japan Known for its challenging layout, dramatic race scenes. Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy Leveraged motorsport heritage for key racing scenes. Yas Marina Circuit UAE Final shots during 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Belgium Additional race scenes at this iconic track. Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands Filmed during Grand Prix weekends for authenticity. Circuit of the Americas USA (Texas) Captured race sequences during 2023 events. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada Added North American racing atmosphere. Circuit Paul Ricard France Used for pre-production training sessions. Red Bull Ring Austria Filmed during Grand Prix weekends for realism. Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Mexico Included for diverse global track representation.

These locations, detailed on IMDb and other sources, ensure a realistic portrayal, with actors like Pitt and Idris driving real race cars (F1: The Movie (2025) – Filming & production – IMDb, F1 Movie (2025): Filming Locations Revealed for Brad Pitt Film – Net Filming). The use of real tracks, especially during live events, adds a layer of authenticity, though some F1 purists debate the realism of certain racing scenes

Economic and Cultural Implications

From an economic perspective, the film’s budget and potential box office success could boost related industries, such as tourism at F1 tracks and merchandise sales. Culturally, F1 represents a bridge between sports and entertainment, potentially influencing how future sports narratives are told. For investors, the film’s performance could signal opportunities in sports-related media and technology, aligning with trends in digital streaming and global content distribution.

As of its release today, F1 is poised to be a landmark in sports cinema, combining the thrill of Formula 1 with the storytelling prowess of Hollywood. Its blend of realism, star power, and thematic depth makes it a must-watch for fans and casual viewers alike. While there is debate around its budget and realism, the film’s potential to expand F1’s global reach and redefine sports films is undeniable. For those interested, book your ticket at this website or this site to experience the high-octane action firsthand.

