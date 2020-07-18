F1: Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Results, Starting Grid

By on

The track was dry throughout qualifying Saturday, with spots of rain falling from time to time.

In the Top-10 shootout, LewisHamilton set a new track record of 1m13.613s, 3/1-ths ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, and then improved on his 2nd run to 1m13.447s. Bottas also went quicker on his final run.

Lance Stroll was best of the rest for Racing Point, 0.764s down on Pole. Teammate Sergio Perez had his 1st run deleted for track limits, but his 2nd run was good enough for 4th.

Sebastian Vettel pipped Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) teammate Charles Leclerc by 0.04s to lockout the 3rd row of the grid, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen only 7th, ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri made it through to Q-3, but did not run due to a power unit problem.

The highlights

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h

1 Lewis HamiltonMercedesAMGMercedes1’13.447214.734
2 Valtteri BottasMercedesAMGMercedes1’13.5540.107214.422
3 Lance StrollRacing PointMercedes1’14.3770.930212.049
4 Sergio PerezRacing PointMercedes1’14.5451.098211.571
5 Sebastian VettelFerrariFerrari1’14.7741.327210.923
6 Charles LeclercFerrariFerrari1’14.8171.370210.802
7 Max VerstappenRed BullHonda1’14.8491.402210.712
8 Lando NorrisMcLarenRenault1’14.9661.519210.383
9 Carlos Sainz Jr.McLarenRenault1’15.0271.580210.212
10 Pierre GaslyAlphaTauriHonda
11 Daniel RicciardoRenaultRenault1’15.6612.214208.450
12 George RussellWilliamsMercedes1’15.6982.251208.348
13 Alex AlbonRed BullHonda1’15.7152.268208.302
14 Esteban OconRenaultRenault1’15.7422.295208.227
15 Nicholas LatifiWilliamsMercedes1’16.5443.097206.046
16 Kevin MagnussenHaasFerrari1’16.1522.705207.106
17 Daniil KvyatAlphaTauriHonda1’16.2042.757206.965
18 Romain GrosjeanHaasFerrari1’16.4072.960206.415
19 Antonio GiovinazziAlfa RomeoFerrari1’16.5063.059206.148
20 Kimi RaikkonenAlfa RomeoFerrari1’16.6143.167205.857
Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, and Strong Support is at 175.49.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished Tuesday at 177.56, +0.17 Friday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 180.95 marked on 19 February 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

