Saturday, Charles Leclerc produced an almost perfect lap in the shoot-out for the Top 10 grid places equalling his best performance at Great Britain, Eifel and Portugal. placing him 3rd on the grid.

Sebastian Vettel was unable to make the cut out of Q2 and will start from 13th on the grid, when the race on the Bahrain International Circuit’s Outer Track starts Sunday at 20.10 local, (18.10 CET).

Charles Leclerc #16: “I am so happy with 4th place. We took a chance by going out at the beginning of the session in Q3. We could have waited, but because of the risk of traffic and because I had a clear idea of what to do, I chose to go out immediately and I managed to put together a good lap. After that, I got out of the car because I had no more new tyres and I knew that realistically I could not beat the time I’d just set.

“Going into the race, I have to say it’s a bit of a step into the unknown, having lost most of FP2’s track time which means I haven’t done a race simulation. All the same, I think I got good pace today and I hope that will be the case in the race also. I don’t think we have the third fastest car here, but I plan to make the most of my start position in this race.”

Sebastian Vettel #5: “I generally had a good feeling driving the car today so I don’t really know what went wrong. Maybe on the straights I was losing a bit as well as in the middle sector. I was confident after Q1 but then we did not make it. I do not know if this could be related to the power unit change. For sure my mechanics did everything well as the car was fine to drive.

“Taking care of the tyres will be difficult Sunday but it could be the Key to a good race. We will have a free choice of tires for the start and we will see what we can do.”

Mattia Binotto Team Principal: “Charles produced a brilliant lap to equal his best qualifying performances of the season. 4th place is down to his amazing talent, all the more extraordinary considering he missed almost all of the 2nd free practice session. It is just a bit of shame that he couldn’t make the cut out of Q2 on the Mediums, as this would have put him in a better position for the race, but he tried his very best. Sebastian missed some track time at the end of FP3 with a technical problem and he felt much more comfortable with the car than yesterday, but he could not make the cut out of Q2 in a session where just hundredths of a second could see you gain or lose places.

“The team at the track should be congratulated on doing a great job in changing Seb’s PU very quickly as a precautionary move after FP3 and also for the way they prepared for and executed what was a very complex qualifying session. As usual, in the race, we will try and bring home as many points as possible. It will not be easy as everyone is very evenly matched but if we do everything perfectly we could do something worthwhile.”

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

Ferrari finished trading Friday at 210.14 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 215.48 marked intraday Wednesday, 18 November.

All technical indicators are Bullish to Very Bullish there is Strong support at 199.43, there is Key overhead resistance at 213.12.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised it call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 211.95.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there is no insider selling.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

