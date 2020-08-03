F1: Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Leclerc Finished 3rd at Silverstone

#Leclerc #BritishGP #Silverstone #Podium

Sunday, Lewis Hamilton limped over the finishing line to win the British Grand Prix with a puncture to mark an 87th career win and come within 4 wins of Michael Schumacher’s F1 record.

The championship leader’s record-extending 7th Silverstone win saw him finish 6 secs ahead of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, who moved up a place after Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with 3 laps to run.

With Mr. Hamilton ahead, Mr. Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra pt for the fastest lap but that pit stop ultimately cost him the win as Mr. Hamilton’s left front tire shredded with half a lap to go. Mr. Verstappen took up most of the 25-sec gap but ran out of time.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished 3rd with Daniel Ricciardo 4th for improving Renault and British driver Lando Norris 5th for McLaren.

”It was a very tricky race,” Mr. Leclerc said after his 2nd podium of the season. ”I am very happy with how I managed the tires from beginning to the end.”

Sebastian Vettel, a 4X F1 champion, placed 10th and has now failed to get into the Top 5 for his worst start to a season since Y 2008.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. also sustained a last-gasp puncture to come 13th.

2020 British Grand Prix race result

2020 British Grand Prix

Position No. Driver Car 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MercedesAMG 2 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-Honda 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren-Renault 6 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 7 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda 8 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull-Honda 9 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point-Mercedes 10 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 11 77 Valtteri Bottas MercedesAMG 12 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo-Ferrari 13 63 George Russell Williams-Mercedes 14 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr McLaren-Renault 15 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes 16 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 17 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fastest lap: Max Verstappen

There is another race at Silverstone on Sunday, where Pirelli may modify its tire selection.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is light at 187.67, Strong Support is at 190.91

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 181.70, +0.68 Friday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 185.36 marked on 22 July 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!