Scuderia Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) 1000th F1 race, the Toscana – Ferrari 1000 GP will be remembered for many reasons. The difficulties and spectacular nature of the Mugello circuit, the track owned by Ferrari and making its debut on the F1 calendar, will be recalled for the return of spectators to the grandstands, for the Italian national anthem sung by Andrea Bocelli and the excitement before the race start of seeing Mick Schumacher doing 5 laps in the F2004, the Scuderia’s most successful car as raced by his father Michael.

But, it won’t be remembered for the race result with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finishing 8th and 10th. This was at the end of a chaotic race, Red flagged twice, thus featuring 3 starts from the grid.

Start. When the lights went out, Mr. Leclerc got the perfect getaway, going from 5th to 3rd, even getting alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2nd. But at Turn 2, there was a collision between Carlos Sainz’s McLaren and Lance Stroll’s Racing Point. At this point, Mr. Vettel arrived to find the McLaren across his path sideway and was unable to avoid it, damaging the front wing. A bit further back, Kimi Räikkönen, Romain Grosjean, Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen collided, with the AlphaTauri and Red Bull finishing up in the gravel, bringing out the Safety Car.

The race resumed 8 laps later, Mr. Leclerc was 3rd while Mr. Vettel was 13th/last. There was barely time for the race to get going before it was Red flagged again after a big collision on the start line.

The 2nd start saw Mr. Leclerc again get away well to stay 3rd, while Mr. Vettel immediately got ahead of Mr. Grosjean in the Haas to go 12th. Soon Mr. Leclerc was struggling to run at a good pace and was overtaken by several cars, so the decision was taken to pit at the end of lap 22 to go for a change of strategy and a set of Hards. The same tactic was tried with Mr. Vettel on lap 29. On lap 38, the team called Mr. Leclerc in again fitting Mediums to his racer. Shortly after, Lance Stroll crashed at Arrabbiata 2, bringing out the Safety Car yet again and once more that was soon changed to a Red flag. There had not been anything similar happen since Brazil in Y 2016.

The 3rd start off the grid, with 13 laps to go, Mr. Leclerc was 8th on the grid with Mr. Vettel 10th. The Ferraris did not get the best of starts this time, Mr. Leclerc losing 2 places and Mr. Vettel dropping to 11th. Mr. Leclerc soon passed Mr. Grosjean and set off after Mr. Räikkönen, who had been given a 5 sec penalty for crossing the white line at the pit lane entry. Mr. Vettel also got past the Frenchman and crossed the line 10th, behind his teammate who was classified ahead of Mr. Raikkonen, once the penalty was applied.

A break. The Mugello race was the last of the 3rd triple-header of the season. Now the championship has a break of 2 wks before the racers assemble again at the Sochi Autodrom from 25 to 27 September for the Russian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc #16: “I had a great start, making my way to P3. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the pace we needed to keep this position and finished in 8th place. I tried to fight as much as I could, but it just wasn’t enough today. Lots of things happened in the race, but one thing has not changed, which is that we have to work hard to improve our performance.

The race itself was quite fun. I was happy every time there was a standing start because it was an opportunity for us to try and fight for positions.

The car was quite difficult to drive, especially on the Hard tres. Towards the end it became a bit better on the Softs, but overall, it’s very tough at the moment, so we need to keep our heads up and stay motivated. It’s very important to keep this in mind in times like these. Hopefully we will see better times coming soon.”

Sebastian Vettel #5: “The start was not the best, but then I had a good run into Turn 1 staying on the inside, out of trouble. Then when I came round Turn 2, I saw that the McLaren had spun, but I could not avoid making contact.

Luckily, with the Safety Car deployed we could change the wing and rejoin the field. I would have loved to capitalise a little bit more on other people’s mistakes, but at least we were quite lucky to generally stay out of trouble. The positive thing is that we were able to finish in the points, but of course we cannot be happy with our position.“

Mattia Binotto Team Principal:“A very disappointing result brings to an end an historic weekend for Scuderia Ferrari at our home track, Mugello, with our 1000th Formula 1 Grand Prix.

While yesterday, at least with Charles we managed to get a result in line with our expectations, today we didn’t have the pace to allow our drivers to fight with their nearest rivals, suffering especially with tire degradation.

Both Charles and Sebastian did the best they could, given the performance level of the car. We are working hard to try and correct its basic faults, but it’s not something that can be done in a short space of time, nor with a few updates. That does not mean we will not be bringing new solutions between now and the end of the season, but we have to be realistic with ourselves and with our fans.”

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 203.16, Key support is at 191.97.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, my Key indicator is Very Bullish, the stock is very oversold.

Ferrari finished Friday at 191.72, +3.86 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August. The stock is trading intraday at 190.55, +4.71.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

