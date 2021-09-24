F1: Ferrari’s Leclerc will Start Sunday’s Race from the Back of the Grid

#Ferrari #F1 #Sochi #Russia #GrandPrix

Ferrari has confirmed it will debut the updated hybrid system on its F1 power unit at this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, resigning Charles Leclerc to a grid penalty, he will start at the back.

Under the regulations, teams are permitted to make 1 specification update per yr on each of its power unit components.

Mr. Leclerc is not the only driver heading to Sochi with a grid penalty pending. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will serve a three-place grid drop after being blamed for the accident with F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton at Monza 2 wks ago.

The 2021 Russian Grand Prix and how you can watch it, click here.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Thursday at 217.12 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 216.61 and the resistance is light through 223.51. The 23 September DOJI augurs the Very Bullish trend will continue.th stock is very oversold in here.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Enjoy this F1 racing weekend, Keep the Faith!