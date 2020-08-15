#Ferrari #F1 #SpanishGP #Leclerc #Vettel

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will start from the 5th and 6th rows on the grid respectively for the 50th Spanish Grand Prix, when it gets underway Sunday at 15.10 at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, with the Monegasque 9th, 2places ahead of his team-mate.

Charles Leclerc #16

“I am disappointed with our quali result. I was not very happy with the car today. At the beginning of quali it was not too bad but then I had a lot of understeer, which was getting worse and worse after every session and I just could not drive around this issue. We need to look into it and understand how we can fix it, because in the end P9 is disappointing. We were just not fast enough on our quick lap. Tomorrow we will be starting on Softs, which is not the best tire here, and people behind us will start on Medium and Hard, probably the best strategy, so it will not be easy.“

Sebastian Vettel #5

“I was very close to making the cut to Q3, as 2 thousands of a sec is a very small gap. I tried everything and for sure it is a shame to be that close and not get through. I have been struggling all weekend to find the right balance. However, we have to look at the positives and with a free choice of tires for tomorrow, hopefully we can do something different. We have tonight to think about that.

Overall today, the 1st sector was ok, but then in the middle 1 the car started to be more and more nervous, I struggled in particular in Turn 7, but also Turn 5 was very tricky. The final sector was better, but there too, it wasn’t easy to find the right balance. Now we have to study the data in order to find some answers that could be helpful for the race.“

Laurent Mekies Sporting Director

“It was a difficult qualifying, with Charles’ 9th place and Sebastian’s 11th pretty similar to last week’s performance. We were unable to optimise the car performance as the track evolved and we paid a high price for that with our grid positions. If you look at by how little Sebastian missed the cut to Q3 and then Charles’ performance in the final part, it’s clear that a very small improvement would have delivered a better result. Having said that, we have to work out why the car balance was far from ideal this afternoon.

It will be a difficult race tomorrow with high temperatures giving the drivers, cars and tires a hard time. In fact, tire management will be one of the key factors, with several strategy options available. It will be up to us to make the best of it. In the last 2 races, we managed it and we’d like to do the same again tomorrow. Our aim is for both our drivers to finish as high up the order as possible in the points, trying to defend our third place in the Constructors’ Championship, which has to be our minimum target for the season.”

The schedule

Race: Sunday, 16 August, 1510 local time (1410 BST)

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, Key Support is at 186.78.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 194.30, -0,02 Friday in NY, just shy of its all time intraday high at 196.53 marked earlier this wk.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!