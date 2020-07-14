F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Technical Upgrades

#Ferrari #technical #upgrades #SF1000 #C19Coronavirus #GrandPrix

The 2nd Grand Prix in 2 wks delivered on the upgrades front, as the teams push hard to recover from time lost during the C-19 Coronavirus chaos lockdown.

A number of teams had new parts in a quest to not only improve performance on Sunday, but to get ahead of the game for the Hungarian GP and beyond.

Here is what Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) did to the SF1000 racer

Ferrari SF1000 front wing, Styrian GP

Ferrari SF1000 front wing, Styrian GP Giorgio Piola

The changes made to the front wing (inset) include a new footplate, as the team return to an arched design, rather than the flat version used for some time now.

Several changes were made to the upper flaps, with the outermost section now joined to the endplate at a lower point and the inboard geometric shape altered too.

Ferrari SF1000 floor comparison, Styrian GP

Ferrari SF1000 floor comparison, Styrian GP Giorgio Piola

Teams have been using the slots on the edge of the floor as a means of controlling the wake turbulence created by the front tyre, limiting how much is ingested by creating flow structures that ‘seal’ the edge of the floor. Ferrari had settled on using 3 longitudinal fully-enclosed holes ahead of 4 angled holes just in front of the rear tires.

The new design shortens these longitudinal holes in favor of more holes angled at 45 degrees ahead of the rear tires. These holes help to limit the effects of tire squirt on the diffuser, with airflow pushed laterally into the diffusers path, robbing it of performance, if left unchecked.

The horizontal flap that Ferrari mounted above the floor has also been altered, with a more twisted profile used where it connects to the vertical strake, amplifying its effect.

These changes suggest that Ferrari had gone too far in its quest to control the front tire wake, which resulted in a loss of performance and stability at the rear of the car.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, and Strong Support is at 175.59.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) finished Friday at 176.93, -2.67 in NY, just shy of its intra-day all time highs at 180.36 marked on 19 February 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!