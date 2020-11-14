F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Struggles in the Rain

#Ferrari #F1 #GrandPrix #Istanbul #rain

Scuderia Ferrari endured an exceptionally difficult qualifying session at Istanbul Park for Sunday’s 8th Turkish Grand Prix.

For the 3rd time this season, after the races in Belgium and Italy, neither SF1000 made it through to Q3 in an afternoon when rain was the Key factor.

As it happened in Austria, the only other time there has been a wet qualifying this year, it proved impossible to get the tires up to the right operating temperature.

As a result, both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will start from 12th and 14th on the grid respectively, when the race gets underway at 13.10 local (11.10a CET).

Q1. It rained heavily before the start of the session, but when the light went green at the end of pit lane at 3p, it had stopped. As is usually the case in a wet qualifying, all the drivers went out on track immediately, with Seb and Charles opting for the Intermediates, posting times of 2’09”970 and 2’10”890 respectively. At that time it was good enough for Seb to make the cut and Charles to be 16th, 8mins later it began raining again and both Ferraris pitted to change tires after the conditions became impossible and the session was Red flagged. After a long wait, it restarted and Seb and Charles both got through with times of 2’03”356 and 2’04”464 respectively.

Q2. In the 2nd part, all the cars were immediately out on track on extreme wets, the only exception being the 2 McLarens. Both Seb and Charles continued to put in laps but struggled more than others to get the tires up to temperature and thus failed to get into Q3. Mr. Vettel’s best of 1’55”169 put him 12th and Charles’ best time of 1’56”696 put him 14th. Both drivers therefore start from the dirty side of the track,.

Sebastian Vettel #5: “We were struggling just to generate heat in the tires, and in a situation like this I think couple of degrees makes all the difference. Unfortunately we were not able to maximize our potential and I felt the Extreme Wet was our weakest compound. I am quite sure the car was better than P12, but not in these conditions.

“Tomorrow it will be interesting even starting from the midfield, because the situation with this track surface is something we haven’t seen before, apart from maybe in Austin in 2012, when the asphalt was new. Yesterday, in the dry it was very tricky but was also fun. Of course the race won’t be easy but I think there’s definitely room to improve from our starting position.“

Charles Leclerc #16: “The conditions were very difficult for us out there today and unfortunately, our performance was worse than expected, after a reasonably good weekend so far. This morning it was raining quite hard but I could feel the grip and I was confident with the car, but this afternoon it was a completely different picture.

“We just could not make the tires work in quali, we were struggling in the rain and being so far off the pace is really not good. I’m hoping for a dry race tomorrow.”

Laurent Mekies Sporting Director: “This was clearly a very disappointing qualifying. We never managed to get the tires into the right operating window, apart from our last run in Q1. We had already seen from the very 1st round this year in Austria that we struggle in the wet, but this morning on the intermediates, we were competitive and hoped that would also be the case in qualifying. However, especially on the extreme wets, the drivers were just unable to push.

“Throughout the sessions we saw big swings in performance, which shows just how difficult it was for everyone to get the tires working properly. It is a shame, because up until this session, it seemed our package could have been competitive in the midfield, but it will be hard to move up from here. From what we saw yesterday, that will be a big disadvantage. But we will do our best, as always, to bring home as many points as possible. It’s going to be a long and uncertain race, partly down to the weather forecast and we will try and make the most of any opportunity.”

Race Preview

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

Ferrari finished trading Friday at 205.88 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 213.48 marked intraday Monday, 9 November. All technical indicators are Very Bullish there is Strong support at 184.58, there is no overhead resistance.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is not calling the stock at 365. And that is higher than our call at 300, so I am reevaluating our number, stay tuned.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 209.69.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Schedule: F1 Racing in Istanbul Sunday, tune in here.

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing and Keep the Faith!