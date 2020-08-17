F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Spanish Grand Prix a ‘blackout’

#Ferrari #F1 #Spain #GrandPrix #Leclerc #Vettel #blackout

The 50th Spanish F1 Grand Prix was difficult for The Scuderia because of performance and reliability which forced Charles Leclerc to retire. The only positive came from Sebastian Vettel who turned things around after a poor qualifying and managed to go from 11th on the grid to 7th at the flag.

Blackout: For a long time, the 2 SF1000s were in a queue of cars from 4th to 13th places, until on Lap 37, at Turn 13, Mr. Leclerc spun following an electrical problem. He managed to restart the car, but by then he had undone his seatbelts and had to pit to have them tightened. At this point the team decided to retire him.

Sebastian Vettel #5

“Today we tried something different and it paid off. I was struggling in the 1st stint, even on medium tires, while in the 2nd 1 I felt a lot better, despite having the soft tire for many laps.

There was some rain forecast at some stage so we extended our stint on softs. In the end we were in a position in which we had nothing to lose, so we took the risk and decided to try and make it to the end. Luckily it worked and this result reflects the maximum we could do today with the car.

There is still lots of work to do, but at the moment this is our true pace, that’s why sometimes we have to take some risks in order to have more or different options to finish ahead of our competitors.“

Charles Leclerc #16

“It is a shame that we could not finish the race. I think we had a good chance to finish around P6 or even higher. We were very competitive on the softs and were also quick on the mediums, which we could not fully show because of traffic. The plan was for me to do a 1-stop and it was going quite well.

Unfortunately, we had an issue around mid race. Suddenly my screen and engine switched off and the rear wheels locked. We are not yet sure what happened and are investigating the cause. The car eventually started up again, but it was already too late to continue because I had undone my seatbelts and had to return to the pits. Although this year is a little bit tougher than last, we are all motivated to bring home the best results possible for the team and we will keep working hard to achieve this.”

Mattia Binotto Team Principal

“A very disappointing weekend, not just because of the result, but also because of the way we managed it. In qualifying yesterday, we didn’t make the most of the potential at our disposal and we know how important grid position is on this track where overtaking is so difficult.

Despite that, in the race we had a genuine chance of fighting for fourth place with Charles, but a reliability problem put him out of the running. A malfunction in an electronic control unit resulted in his car shutting down, causing him to spin, effectively ending his race.

Sebastian moved up the order well, showing great tenacity and driving very cleanly: doing a 36 lap stint on used Soft tires is quite something. The same observation goes for him as well as for Charles: starting further up the grid he could have aspired to do better than 7th.

We have dropped out of 3rd spot in the Constructors’ classification, even if by just a few points. We must always get all the potential out of our car if we want to achieve this goal and we must continue to work hard to close the gap to those who today were out of reach for us, namely the only 3 cars that completed all the laps of this Grand Prix.”

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, Key Support is at 186.78.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 194.30, -0,02 Friday in NY, just shy of its all time intraday high at 196.53 marked earlier this wk.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!