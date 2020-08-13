F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Spanish Grand Prix

#Ferrari #F1 #Spanish #GrandPrix

The 2nd 3X-header of this F1 season finishes this Sunday’s with 50th Spanish Grand Prix. The race takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

The 1st Spanish Grand Prix to count towards the F1 World Championship was held in Y 1951 at Pedralbes, near Barcelona, and has been a regular fixture since Y 1968. Ferrari has won this event 12X.

There will be no updates on the SF1000, but Sebastian Vettel will have a new chassis, because after the Silverstone post-race analysis, the engineers spotted a small fault caused by a heavy impact over a curb. It would not have had much of an effect on performance, it was the logical decision to take.

Sebastian Vettel #5

“When you get to the Barcelona track you already know it will be a race where it’s the small details that make the difference. The teams and drivers all know this track very well and that’s why, right from the start of Friday free practice, you can work on fine tuning the car.

This circuit is quite different to Silverstone and I am curious to find out how the car will feel here. We can expect very high temperatures and so it will be important to find a setup that allows you to have good speed without causing excessive tire wear.”

Charles Leclerc #16

“The Barcelona track is a classic. Every year we do so many kilometres here in testing and therefore we can say it has no secrets. However, this year, as we will be racing here in the height of Summer it will be interesting to see how our car performs in really hot weather.

As was the case in the 2 Silverstone races, I think tire management will be very important. It is something we worked on a lot and in England it paid off. It will be important not to make any mistakes in qualifying to try and get the most out of the car in race configuration.”

There is racing this weekend, here is the schedule

The start times for the Spanish Grand Prix are as follows:

Practice 1: Friday, 14 August, 1100 local time (1000 BST)

Practice 2: Friday, 14 August, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Practice 3: Saturday, 15 August, 1200 local time (1100 BST)

Qualifying: Saturday, 15 August, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Race: Sunday, 16 August, 1510 local time (1410 BST)

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, Key Support is at 179.48.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 192.63, +7.14 Wednesday in NY, just shy of its all time intraday highs at 193.83 marked on 12 August 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term. Thursday, I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 182.11.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!