Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) did not have the best of Fridays at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Scuderia struggled to get the tires to work properly with both Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel’s cars and so the performance of the 2 SF1000s was considerably worse than expected.

FP1: In the 90 min morning session, the team focussed on fine tuning the car working with the Hard tires. Then, both drivers switched to the Soft tire with which they set their best times.

Mr. Leclerc stopped the clocks in 1’45”759, while Mr. Vettel did a 1’46”179, good enough for 14th and 15th respectively on the timesheet. They completed 33 laps between them.

FP2: The afternoon session started on time, but with a damp track following a light shower, everyone stayed in the garages for the 1st 15 mins. It did not delay the program much and once the track dried, Seb and Charles headed out to continue fine tuning the cars and evaluating tires. This time, they opted for the Medium compound with Charles being quicker than Seb, the former doing a 1’46”030 and the latter 1’46”360. With 40 mins remaining, they switched to the Softs to simulate qualifying but once again, they did not produce the desired results, with the SF1000 lacking grip on this compound. Charles did a 1’45”440, while Sebastian lapped around 2.5/10ths slower in 1’45”683, only good enough for 15th and 17th places respectively. In the 2nd session they completed 40 laps between them.

Program. There is now plenty of data that will be analysed to try and work out what did not work the way it should have done. Solutions arrived at by the engineers will then be tested in the 3rd FP session Saturday at 12 CET. Then qualifying is next at 15 CET, when it will be Key not to make the slightest mistake in order to get the best grid position possible. The Belgian Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 15.10 CET.

Charles Leclerc #16: “It was a very difficult day. We are really struggling with the balance of the car. We tried quite a few things in the second session, including something quite aggressive in terms of downforce level but it did not quite work out.

It is a surprise to be so far back, but we are just lacking pace at the moment and have to work hard to catch up. But I’m not expecting any miracles this weekend. Our job as drivers is to give our best and that’s what I am trying to do. It has happened before that we have been struggling on Friday and then come up with a solution on Saturday, so I hope this will be the case Saturday.”

Sebastian Vettel #5: “It was a difficult day for us. The car was tricky and difficult to drive and we are not quite where we should be as we struggled with the balance. We are looking to find options for the set up and we tried something different.

I am sure Saturday will be a bit better, but we do not yet know what the weather will be like. We had a glimpse of wet conditions this year in Austria therefore we are aware it won’t be the easiest thing to deal with, but it always provides a chance to mix things up, so let’s wait and see what happens.”

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 202.76, Strong Support is at 194.07.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 196.30, +079 Friday in NY, just off of its all time high at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing!