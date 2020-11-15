F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shines at the Turkish Grand Prix

#Ferrari #F1 #GrandPrix #Istanbul #Turkey

There were 16 places gained overall and a 3rd podium finish of the season, as well as the best team result of the year.

Sunday, Scuderia Ferrari delivered the perfect antidote to Saturday’s disappointing qualifying at the Turkish Grand Prix.

The result was down to a great job from everyone, especially from Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc who had started from 11th and 12th respectively.

They went on to finish 3rd and 4th and brought home 27 pts. It means that while the team is still 6th in the Constructors’ classification it is now just 24 pts off 3rd place. This was Seb’s 1st podium of Y 2020.

Closing stages of the race: Charles caught and passed Max, who then pitted, handing 4th place back to Seb. In the closing laps, the Scuderia’s duo closed on Checo Perez. They pounced on him on the last lap. Perez made a mistake at Turn 11 and Charles got past but Checo stuck with him and tried to get the place back. As Charles tried to defend by braking late, he went wide at Turn 12. Seb made the most of the scrap to get ahead of his mate, crossing the line just 3/10th sec behind Checo, with Charles 4th. The race was won by Lewis who took his 7th world title, thus equalling Michael Schumacher’s record. Congratulations to Lewis for his championship win

Statistics. This was Sebastian’s 121st podium, his 55th with Ferrari and the Scuderia’s 773rd.

Sebastian Vettel #5: “There are some races that are special, where anything can happen. I think today’s race confirmed that I have a special relationship with Istanbul Park. One could say my Formula 1 career began here and here again, in what has so far definitely been a difficult season, I have managed to finish on the podium for the 1st time.

“The 1st lap was incredible. I got away well and with the heavy wet tyres, I had great grip. Then, when we switched to the intermediates, I struggled a bit more. I think the fact there was less water on the track helped and so, in the closing stages I was really quick. In the last few laps I caught Charles and Perez who were fighting.

“Charles overtook the Racing Point, but locked up at Turn 12, so I went inside and I only just missed out on getting 2nd place too. I am sorry for him and I can understand he is very angry about what happened, because in many ways, I see myself in him. But he is so strong that very soon, this day will be completely unimportant in his mind. He drove a great race.“

Charles Leclerc #16 “I am extremely disappointed with myself. I messed it up in the last corner and there is not much else to say really, because in the end it is the result that counts.

“My start was bad, from the dirty side of the track, but then things went better and in the middle part of the race we were extremely quick and I did a good job of catching up with the leading group that had been several seconds in front, but then I threw everything in the bin at the end.

“I am sorry for the team, as we could have finished 2nd today. On the other hand, I am pleased for Seb as he has had a difficult season so far and completely deserves this 1st podium.”

Mattia Binotto Team Principal: “After a very difficult Saturday, it is great to end up as the team that scored the most points Sunday. We knew that, in these conditions the race would come to those who made the fewest mistakes. Overall, as a team, we did a good job, particularly in terms of strategy. We made brave choices at the right time. It is also worth noting that we might have done even better, getting both drivers on the podium. Overnight, we worked very hard at the track and back in Maranello to work out why we hadn’t got the tires to work yesterday and today, that collective effort paid off, as could be seen with both the wets and the intermediates.

“It is particularly pleasing that Sebastian finally got into the Top 3. He drove a very strong race, especially that fantastic start. Charles was very quick for long parts of the race. If it had not been for the start and that final slip on the last lap, he would have finished 2nd, but he still had a great race. We have made up a bit of ground in the Constructors’ classification, but the gap to those ahead of us is still significant. Here in Istanbul, we confirmed that we have been making progress since Monza and we want to continue doing that in the final races of the year in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“I wish to congratulate Lewis for this very well deserved Drivers’ title, which means he equals the number held by Michael Schumacher.”

F1 now has its final short break of the year before the Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the final season-ending 3X-header of Y 2020.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Y 2020 Q-3 results was at 2:00p GMT / 3:00p CET / 9:00s EST Tuesday, 3 November.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ) through Monday, 16 November.

Ferrari finished trading Friday at 205.88 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 213.48 marked intraday Monday, 9 November. All technical indicators are Very Bullish there is Strong support at 184.58, there is no overhead resistance.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 209.69.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

