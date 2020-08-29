#Friday # F1 #Spa #Qualifying

$RACE

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) expected a difficult Saturday at the 65th Belgian Grand Prix and it was. Having struggled all weekend to get the tires of their SF1000s into the right operating window, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel failed to make the cut out of Q2 and will therefore start from the 7 row of the grid Sunday when the lights go out above the Spa-Francorchamps start line.

Q1: Both drivers started qualifying on the Softs: Charles Leclerc did a 1’44″228 on his 1st run, while Sebastian Vettel did a 1’44”554. Neither driver was safe to make the cut and so the team sent them both out again on another set of new Softs. Mr. Leclerc was 1st on with no 1 to slipstream and managed to get down to 1’43”656. Mr. Vettel benefited from tucking in behind other cars to set a 1’43”567, good enough for both to get through to Q2.

Q2: Both drivers had 2 sets of new Softs each for this phase. Mr. Leclerc’s 1st run produced a 1’43”959 and Mr. Vettel did a 1’43”693. On their 2nd sets, Mr. Leclerc found another 9/10’s to do a 1’42”996, good enough for 13th, just 266/1000’s away from a place in the Top 10 shootout. Mr. Vettel improved his time by almost half a sec to 1’43”261, which put him 14th.

Weather and strategy: Both drivers have a free choice of tire for the start of the race Sunday and that opens up various strategy options when compared to most of their competitors. The weather could also play its part given that rain is expected at some point during the race in the Ardennes.

Charles Leclerc #16: “I think my final was ok and that P13 and P14 was the best we could do today. We managed to improve the car balance since yesterday, but unfortunately we did not find the performance we were hoping for there.

The race will be tough but I am always optimistic. Hopefully, with a strong start, the right strategy, and good tyre management, we will be able to fight for some points.

These are tough times for all of us, including everyone who is supporting us watching from home, and I will give my all to bring home the best possible result tomorrow for them. It’s important for everyone in our team to keep their heads up and stay motivated. Together we will work hard to find the cause of the issue we are having and address it.”

Sebastian Vettel #5: “We need to stay strong and keep doing what we are doing as we knew this would be a tough weekend for us. We lose quite a bit on the straights and this circuit has a lot of straights. We are also struggling to get the tyres working properly. However the race is long so you never know what might happen.

In the end I think today’s result reflects our real level on a track like this. We are ready to do battle tomorrow, I don’t think the rain can change a lot but for sure we will be trying anything, also on strategy, to bring home some points.”

Laurent Mekies Sporting Director: “A very difficult qualifying with neither driver making it to Q3. This follows on from an even more difficult Friday, when we never managed to get the tyres to work properly. With very little grip, Charles, Sebastian and the team did what they could, turning the setup on its head to try and at least to get back to the performance level we had seen in previous races.

Thanks to a lot of hard work from everyone, today was better than yesterday, but it was not enough to fight with our usual competitors. We also went for an aero setup aimed at tomorrow’s race, when the rain could be a factor.

Sunday we will do all we can and then work on finding out why we never managed to get our package working properly, right from the 1st free practice session.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 195.15, Strong Support is at 187.84.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 196.30, +0.79 Friday in NY, just off of its all time high at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing, here is the schedule.