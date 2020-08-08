F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) on the Grid for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

#Ferrari #F1 #Silverstone #Leclerc #Vettel

$RACE

The result of qualifying for the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix was more disappointing than that of a wk ago at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

When the race gets underway tomorrow at 14.10 local (15.10 CET) Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will start from the 4th and 6th rows of the grid respectively.

Charles Leclerc #16

“I am definitely happy with the job I have done today, I think we extracted the maximum from the car, but it was not enough, as we are starting from P8 and I cannot be happy with that. So far, we have been struggling more than last week and we will be struggling a bit more in the race because of our aggressive downforce level. It is lower than everyone else’s and will make our life difficult in terms of tire management. Since yesterday we’ve made good progress on the Medium tires that seemed very competitive today and on which we managed to get through to Q3, but as it stands, we have lost something we had yesterday on the Soft tires. Considering the degradation we had on the softer compound, it’s going to be a difficult race for us, more so than last Sunday.“

Sebastian Vettel #5

“We tried a lot of things and I was happy with my laps, but I do not think that there was any more to get out of the car today. I need more grip to go faster. I must congratulate my engineers for improving the car compared to last weekend, but if you look at the stopwatch there is no difference. It seems we are stuck and of course it is disappointing to be in 12th with that gap between our 2 cars. We are where we are for a reason, we are just not fast enough. It will be difficult tomorrow to fight for points but I will do my best.”

Note: Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel took to the track for the final hour of free practice for the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, with new power units fitted to both SF1000s. After Mr. Vettel’s engine broke towards the end of the 2nd session Friday, it was decided to also change the 1 on Mr. Leclerc’s car. Both changes are penalty-free as the number of components changed has not exceeded the number allowed in the regulations.

Enjoy the racing.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is light at 188.16, Key Support is at 184.46.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 185.95 -0.69 Friday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 189.26 marked on 3 August 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

There is F1 racing this weekend, tune in.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!