The Sakhir Grand Prix was disappointment for the Scuderia with only Sebastian Vettel seeing the Chequered flag. Charles Leclerc was out of the race after an incident on the opening lap.

Start: when the lights went out, Charles, who was on the dirty side of the track, lost a place but was still in touch with the 3 ahead: Vatteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. At Turn 4 he collided with the Perez in the Racing Point, damaging the suspension on the SF1000, he retired on the spot.

Sebastian made the most of the chaos to move up from 13th to 9th place, but he was soon overtaken by Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez, which dropped him out of the points zone. For the entire race he fought around 10th to 12th position eventually finishing 12th. The curtain comes down on the World Championship next weekend on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with the 17th round of the Y 2020 season.

Sebastian Vettel #5: “Today we did not have an exciting race. I really fought hard trying to get a good result but in the end it was difficult. I was defending today rather than attacking. Even at the end, when I had a small advantage in terms of tires it was not easy at all, so for me it was a bit of a boring race.

“We tried to do something different going quite long in the first stint and then fitting Hard tyres. From then on, I tried to look after the tires and drive sensibly, but I don’t think that it made a difference today.”

Charles Leclerc #16: “It was a shame to be out of the race on the 1st lap. I was on the inside of Max, a bit behind, and I tried to go side by side with him to the first corner and tried to brake a bit later. I had seen Checo in front of me but expected him to stay round the outside of Valtteri, which did not happen because he braked a bit earlier than Valtteri and came back towards the inside of the corner. As soon as I saw him coming back, I braked but it was too late as I locked up my front wheel and collided with him. I am not putting the blame on anyone else, if anyone is to blame, it is me. Of course I am disappointed and it will be good to be back in the car in just a few days so that I can put this race behind me.”

Mattia Binotto Team Principal: “Charles’ race ended after just 4 corners when he collided with Perez, whom we congratulate by the way for his 1st Formula 1 win. The Stewards investigated the incident and have imposed a 3 place grid penalty on Charles for the next race in Abu Dhabi, so that ends any discussion about the rights or wrongs of it all. As for Sebastian, it is a shame we could not get a point out of such a crazy race. We have to look ahead, get this season done and then concentrate fully on next year.

“While it was a disappointing day for The Scuderia, it went very well for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Mick Schumacher took the Formula 2 title and we also had Callum Ilott in second place and Robert Shwartzman fourth. In Formula Regional, Gianluca Petecof won the title ahead of Arthur Leclerc. Out of 91 races across F2, F3, F.Regional and F4, our guys won 20 and were on the podium 59 times. These are amazing statistics that show what a great job our Academy is doing, as is the fact that Mick, Callum and Robert are all taking part in what is known as the Young Driver Test on 15 December in Abu Dhabi.”

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

Ferrari finished trading Friday at 210.14 in NY. It's all time high was marked at 215.48 marked intraday Wednesday, 18 November.

All technical indicators are Bullish to Very Bullish there is Strong support at 199.43, there is Key overhead resistance at 213.12.

The Maranello Outfit's shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised it call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 211.95.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term , the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 230/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there is no insider selling.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

