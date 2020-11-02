F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Imola GP Highlights (Video)

#Ferrari #Imola #GrandPrix

$RACE

Note: A live audio webcast and conference call of the Y 2020 Q-3 results will begin at 2:00p GMT / 3:00p CET / 9:00s EST Tuesday, 3 November.

Charles Leclerc finished 5th in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. Sebastian Vettel came 12th.

The race was straightforward up until, in the closing stages, Max Verstappen went off in the Red Bull, bringing out the Safety Car. Charles was 5th at that point, but even before the restart, he made up a position when Sergio Perez pitted for Soft tires. Once the race was on again, Charles was caught and passed by Daniil Kvyat, who was also on Soft tires. However, the Mr. Leclerc held off Mr. Perez to come 5th.

Mr. Vettel started 14th on the Medium tire and had a very good 1st stint, which saw him get as high up the order as 4th, when all those on the Softs pitted. The German looked on for a points finish, but a slow pit stop lost him several places.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is still overall Bullish, the Key resistance is at 185.09, the Key support is at 176.34.

Our overall technical outlook is Neutral with Bullish bias, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reports earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Y 2020 Q-3 results will begin at 2:00p GMT / 3:00p CET / 9:00s EST Tuesday, 3 November

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ) for 2 wks after the call.

Ferrari finished trading Friday at 178.42, -0.15 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!