F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), Hungary a Hard Result

The Hungarian Grand Prix turned out to be much harder than expected for Scuderia Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc lacked pace all race long, and the result did not live up to expectations.

Sebastian Vettel finished 6th with Charles Leclerc in 11th.

The track was wet

The race started on a wet track, although the storm that hit the Hungaroring at 3.20p had gone. From 5th and 6th on the grid, Messers Vettel and Leclerc got away well. As the track rapidly dried, Mr. Leclerc was 1 of the 1st to pit for slicks, with the team sending him out on Softs. Mr. Vettel came in next time round to take on Mediums to mix up the strategy. However, he was delayed for 7 secs in rejoining the race waiting for a gap in the pit lane traffic to emerge safely. That delay dropped him to 8th.

On Lap 5, Mr. Leclerc was 5th ahead of Valtteri Bottas, while Mr. Vettel was 8th ahead of Mr. Albon in the Red Bull. However, his Softs almost immediately started to suffer with graining, which meant he had a slower pace than those drivers with whom he was fighting. Mr. Bottas soon got past, Seb made a mistake at Turn 12, letting Albon by.

Shortly after that, Mr. Albon passed Charles too, he pitted for another set of tires. He rejoined on the Hards, intending to go the Chequered flag.

By Lap 28, it was clear that the rain veered off course. So, on Lap 31, the team brought Mr. Vettel in and sent him out on Hard tires, again with the aim of going to the finish.

At the close

Mr. Vettel did his best to hang onto 5th to the flag, but had to give best to Albon who made the most of tires that were 5 laps fresher. By then Charles tires had done 50 laps and he too was unable to fight off the advances of Mr. Sainz, who at the 3rd attempt managed to get his McLaren ahead of the Ferrari for the final point.

Coming 6th and 11th in the Hungarian Grand Prix is a clear indication of how much work needs to be done to be competitive again. After this opening triple-header, the schedule now has a weekend off, before coming back with 2 races, the 1st on Sunday, 2 August at Silverstone.

From Sebastian Vettel #5

“This was a better performance compared to my 1st race in Austria. However, in the early stages we might have done a bit better if I had taken more of a gamble and come in for dry tires on Lap 3 instead of 4. As it was, I lost a lot of time, having to let other cars come down pit lane before I could be released. But in the end, 5th or 6th was the most we could have done.

Towards the end, I was struggling with the tires and even if I would have loved to have put up more of a fight, there wasn’t much I could do to keep Alex Albon behind me. We are not where we want to be just now, but at least we did everything we could today.”

From Charles Leclerc #16

“It was a very complicated race. I am not sure what happened, because we did not make changes to the car, but it was extremely hard to drive, as the balance was so much worse than Friday and Saturday, when it was actually better than expected. It just didn’t feel like the same car.

We need to look further into that to try and understand, as I was struggling a lot. We stopped for Softs a bit earlier than others and maybe it was a bit too optimistic. But it was a good call and I managed a few quick laps, but there was only one dry line so I could not overtake and, with hindsight the Soft was not the best choice. After that we were just slow. There’s lot of work ahead of us.“

From Mattia Binotto Team Principal

“An extremely disappointing Sunday and the result is very hard to swallow. In qualifying, we had got the most out of the car as it is at the moment, but in the race that was not the case. To be lapped is very painful for us and our fans.

Now we return home after this very long trip and we have to try everything we can to improve as much as possible in every area. Everyone will have to analyse their work and have the courage to change course if necessary, because the current dynamic is unacceptable. There is no other solution to fix this situation.“

MercedesAMGs’ Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a peerless run to his 8th Hungarian Grand Prix victory, beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

He tied with Michael Schumacher’s record for most number of wins at a single venue.

The Race Highlights

For the official F1 results click here.

