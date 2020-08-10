F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 70TH ANNIVERSARY GRAND PRIX

#Ferrari #F1 #Silverstone #GrandPrix #Leclerc

$RACE

Silverstone 10 August 2020

Charles Leclerc and Scuderia Ferrari took 4th place in the F1 70th Anni Grand Prix held Sunday at Silverstone. The result was down to good performance from Mr. Leclerc, who started 8th on the grid. Sebastian Vettel’s started 11th and spun on the opening lap he spun at the 1st corner. After that, he fought back to finish 12th with no points.

Charles Leclerc #16

“Today feels like a victory, which is not something we like to say when we finish 4th. If you would have told me this morning that I could finish the race in my starting position in 8th, I would have signed immediately.

In terms of strategy, the team had some concerns about the 1-stop approach, looking at what happened to some of the tires last week. But sometimes, as a driver, you feel something in the car that you cannot see in the data. So I pushed to go for 1 stop because I believed I could make it work. I am glad that we went for it and that it worked out well.

Last year, I knew that my weakest point was tire management. I worked very hard to improve there, and to see the result on track is a huge satisfaction for me.

In times like these, we have to take any opportunity we can get, and we did that today, so I am very happy with the result.”

Sebastian Vettel #5

“Today I tried my best. Unfortunately I had a spin in turn 1 and I am not sure what happened there. I thought I got hit, but actually it was a kerb, and I suddenly lost the car. However, I also feel we could have done a better job on the strategy. After my 1st stop I was in traffic and for this reason we had to bring forward the 2nd stop. In the end I had to drive on the Medium tires for 20 laps, which I feel was not the best choice we could have made today. Of course the race was difficult overall and it is a pity we could not get back to where we wanted to be.“

Mattia Binotto Team Boss

“It was definitely a better day than yesterday. On the Hard tire in the race, we rediscovered a level of performance that at least allowed us to stay ahead of our current rivals. Given the positions of our drivers at the end of the 1st lap, Charles 10th and Sebastian last, we tried to make the best strategy choices to bring home as many points as possible for the team. After that we made up 6 places with Charles and 8 with Sebastian, so I do not think we could have done better in a race in which there were hardly any retirements or safety car periods. Charles finished in the same excellent position as last weekend and Sebastian’s position was the result of his 1st lap incident. We must do all we can to ensure that he too can make the most of his talent and use all the car’s potential.

Now we face another test at the very demanding Montmelo track, where we had struggled during Winter testing. The aim is still the same: to improve our performance both in qualifying and the race to bring home as many points as possible with both drivers. “

The cars are back on track in a few days. After 2 races on consecutive weekends in the UK, the F1 championship is still flowing. The final race of this 2nd 3X header of the season, the Spanish Grand Prix, takes place next weekend at Barcelona. The race starts on Sunday 16 August at 15.10 CET. Tune in…

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is light at 189.41, Key Support is at 179.48.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 186.64, -0.09 Thursday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 189.26 marked on 3 August 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!