F1: Eifel Grand Prix Qualifying Results + Full Grid Lineup

#F1 #Eifel #GrandPrix #grid #lineup #Ferrari #MercedesAMG $RedBullRacing

$RACE

MercedesAMG’s Valtteri Bottas will start the Eifel Grand Prix from Pole position, the 11th round of the 2020 F1 World Championship season, at the Nurburgring.

After Friday’s washout, weather conditions were dry and bright, but air and track temperatures were cold, colder than at any race weekend this season.

In the Top-10 shootout, Mr. Bottas set the 1st run benchmark on the 1st runs at 1m25.812s, fractionally ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Mr. Bottas went much faster on his 2nd run, lowering the Pole time to 1m25.269s, as Mr. Hamilton also jumped ahead of Mr. Verstappen to lockout the front row again for MercedesAMG.

Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Charles Leclerc qualified 4th, just beating the 2nd Red Bull racer of Alex Albon in the closing moments of the session.

F1 Eifel Grand Prix Top 10 qualifying grid results

Eifel Grand Prix 2020 – Sunday, 11 October at 1.10p BST / 8.10a EDT / 5.10a PDT, Tune in.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is 183.04, Key support is at 175.27.

Our overall technical outlook is Neutral with a Bullish bias, a Key indicator is Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished Friday at 182.84, +1.52 in NY, and is trading at 185.09 pre-market in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy holiday weekend, click here to enjoy the racing!