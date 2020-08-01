F1: British Grand Prix Qualifying Results, Grid Lineup

#F1 #GrandPrix #Silverstone #British #Ferrari #MercedesAMG #pole #highlights

$RACE

Lewis Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from Pole position, the 4th round of the 2020 F1 World Championship season, at Silverstone.

F1 British Grand Prix grid lineup

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is light at 187.67, Strong Support is at 190.91

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 181.70, +0.68 Friday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 185.36 marked on 22 July 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing!