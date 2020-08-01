F1: British Grand Prix Qualifying Results, Grid Lineup

Lewis Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from Pole position, the 4th round of the 2020 F1 World Championship season, at Silverstone.

F1 British Grand Prix grid lineup

Cla#DriverChassisEngineTimeGapkm/h
144 Lewis HamiltonMercedesAMGMercedesAMG1’24.303251.564
277 Valtteri BottasMercedesAMGMercedesAMG1’24.6160.313250.633
333 Max VerstappenRed BullHonda1’25.3251.022248.550
416 Charles LeclercFerrariFerrari1’25.4271.124248.254
54 Lando NorrisMcLarenRenault1’25.7821.479247.226
618 Lance StrollRacing PointMercedes1’25.8391.536247.062
755 Carlos Sainz Jr.McLarenRenault1’25.9651.662246.700
83 Daniel RicciardoRenaultRenault1’26.0091.706246.574
931 Esteban OconRenaultRenault1’26.2091.906246.002
105 Sebastian VettelFerrariFerrari1’26.3392.036245.631
1110 Pierre GaslyAlphaTauriHonda1’26.5012.198245.171
1223 Alex AlbonRed BullHonda1’26.5452.242245.047
1327 Nico HulkenbergRacing PointMercedes1’26.5662.263244.987
1463 George RussellWilliamsMercedes1’27.0922.789243.508
1520 Kevin MagnussenHaasFerrari1’27.1582.855243.323
1699 Antonio GiovinazziAlfa RomeoFerrari1’27.1642.861243.306
177 Kimi RaikkonenAlfa RomeoFerrari1’27.3663.063242.744
188 Romain GrosjeanHaasFerrari1’27.6433.340241.977
1926 Daniil KvyatAlphaTauriHonda1’26.7442.441244.484
206 Nicholas LatifiWilliamsMercedes1’27.7053.402241.806

Get up to Speed, the Schedule, click here.

