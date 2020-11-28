#F1 #Ferrari #Baharin #GrandPrix

$RACE

The Bahrain Grand Prix starts Sunday evening at 17.10 local time, (15.10 CET), the 2 Ferrari SF1000s of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will start from the 6th row, neither made the cut to Q3 and they expect to have a complicated contest.

Q1. Like the rest of the field, Seb and Charles began on a set of Softs posting times of 1.29.718 and 1.30.049 respectively before pitting to wait for track conditions to improve as the temperature dropped and the track rubbered in. On the 2nd set of Softs, Mr. Vettel got down to a 1.29.142, beaten shortly after by Leclerc. Their times moved them to Q2.

Q2. In the 2nd phase, both drivers ran Mediums. It made no sense strategically to try and reach Q3 if it meant having to start the race on the Soft tires. They planned 2 runs but when Sebastian and Charles were halfway round on their 1st flying run the session was Red flagged when Carlos Sainz stopped at Turn 1. With 1 more set of Mediums, The Scuderia Ferrari drivers waited in the garage for the right moment to go for a quick lap, but once back on track their lap times were not good enough to make the cut. Mr. Vettel crossed the line in 1.29.149 to go 11th, with Mr. Leclerc 12th in 1.29.165.

Sebastian Vettel #5: “Being able to do just a single lap is never ideal and that was clearly the case in Q2 today. We missed the cut to the next stage by a little over a 10th, but on my only quick lap, I first had George Russell ahead of me, which stopped me getting a tow from Charles, and then I didn’t manage to have a perfect 2nd sector. That just adds to the disappointment because even if we expected to be in the midfield here, we could just as easily have been in the Top 10 rather than on the 6th row.

“All the same, I am confident that the team can still bring home a good amount of points tomorrow. Because of the track characteristics, the race will be mainly about tire management and I think that we can do something good on that score. We will have to be as sly as a fox, be patient and make no mistakes.”

Charles Leclerc #16: “After FP3 I didn’t think we could have ended up higher than P12, but looking back at how quali went, I feel I could have done a better job here and there, so I cannot hide the fact that I am disappointed not to make it to the Top 10.

“Seb and I are the 1st on the grid to have the freedom of going for a different strategy but I do not think this is going to be much of an advantage, to be honest, since starting on the Mediums seems like the best option and the Top 10 will be starting on the Mediums too. It is going to be a tricky race where tires will overheat quickly so managing them will be Key.“

Laurent Mekies Sporting Director:”As expected, given how free practice went yesterday, this was a tough qualifying for us. As has been the case all season, the gaps between us and our closest competitors are pretty small but we were missing a few 10ths to make it to Q3. The Red flag early in Q2 certainly did us no favors, as Charles was on a really strong lap at the time. In terms of tire usage today, we were thinking of the race and we hope that choice will work out tomorrow.

“We can expect a difficult race given our grid positions but there are around a dozen cars that all have quite similar pace. In a race in which we can expect more pit stops than usual the various strategies could open up opportunities and tire behaviour will clearly be 1 of the Key factors. The slightest detail could make the difference and, as usual, we will try our utmost to bring home as many points as possible.“

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

Ferrari finished trading Friday at 212.74 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 215.48 marked intraday Wednesday, 18 November.

All technical indicators are Very Bullish there is Strong support at 199.16, there is no overhead resistance.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised it call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 211.95.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term , the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 230/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE. And there is no insider selling.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

There is F1 racing this Sunday at Bahrain, click here for the schedule.

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing.

\.