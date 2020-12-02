Everyone Should Take Vitamin D to Fight Infections Including COVID-19

#COVID #vitaminD

Health officials say that even in a normal Winter, everyone should take 10 micrograms of Vitamin D a day between October and March and it is particularly important this year because of coronavirus.

The United Kingdom is giving free vitamin D supplements to 2.5-M people who they deem are vulnerable to infections, including COVID-19.

This includes nursing home residents and people with serious health conditions who rarely get time outdoors in the Sun.

Since there is limited information on whether vitamin D can treat COVID, UK health secretary Matt Hancock has also called for a review into whether the “Sunshine vitamin” can reduce the risk of dying from COVID.

Health officials also said getting more vitamin D is still important for overall health. Their recommended dosage is just 400 IUs a day.

