European Hopeful’s in Keeneland

Twenty-three European horses arrived at the Keeneland quarantine barn just before 11 p.m. Friday.

The grooms reported that all the horses traveled well and have settled into their new surroundings.

The shipment, which included English and Irish classic winners Kameko (Mile) and Siskin (Mile), will stay in quarantine until clearance on Sunday evening and will be on the training track on Monday morning.

The German-trained Donjah (GER) (Turf) flew into Chicago and will arrive at Keeneland on Monday morning.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien is planning to ship 10 horses from his Ballydoyle base in Ireland who are due to arrive Monday night. Leading his team is seven-time Grade 1 winner Magical (IRE) (Turf).

The first European trainer at Keeneland was Nigel Tinkler, who has his debut Breeders’ Cup runner with Ubettabelieveit (IRE) (Juvenile Turf Sprint).

“I’m delighted to be here and have my first Breeders Cup runner,” Tinkler said. “It is a meeting I have always followed and loved watching back home, so to have a runner is brilliant. Ubettabelieveit seems to have taken the traveling well. He’ll have an easy couple of days in quarantine then will get him out on the training track on Monday.”

The majority of the European owners and trainers are due to arrive Monday and will be at the quarantine barn Tuesday morning.