Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Price Analysis from Knightsbridge Live FX Markets

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.2142

Euro News

The dollar extended losses on Thursday after this week’s multi-year breakdown took on a life of its own, with rising vaccine , U.S. fiscal relief and Brexit deal hopes eating through what little support remained for the U.S. currency.

After rallying beyond September’s highs and the final 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 slide at 1.2014/103 earlier this week, EUR/USD struck another 2-1/2 year high on Thursday and will face little major chart resistance until 2018’s peak of 1.2556 .

Similarly, the dollar index has sights set on its technically key 2018 low of 88.25 .

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.18.

The projected upper bound is: 1.23.

The projected lower bound is: 1.20.

The projected closing price is: 1.22.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 90.7654. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 75.01. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 77 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 20 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed up 0.000 at 1.214. Volume was 81% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 52% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.214 1.215 1.214 1.214 19,905

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.20 1.18 1.14 Volatility: 7 7 10 Volume: 87,122 104,155 110,508

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 6.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 20 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that EUR= is currently in an overbought condition.