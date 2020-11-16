Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Possible Trading Setups – Knightsbridge Live Analysis

$EUR #Euro #USD #Currencies #Trading #Markets #Charts #Trade

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.1849

Trade with Confidence with Knightsbridge Live

Euro Outlook

The 5-minute chart of the EUR/USD Forex market reverse up from a test down to just above yesterday’s low. But the rally failed to get above yesterday’s high.

Today so far is a bull inside day. If it closes above its midpoint, traders will see it as a buy signal bar for tomorrow. If not, traders will expect a 4th sideways day tomorrow.

As strong as the overnight rally was, the EUR/USD retraced about half and it fell more than 30 pips from the overnight high. That increases the chance of a trading range. Day traders will look to buy selloffs, sell rallies, and take quick profits.

The bulls would like a strong bull trend day. But they do not need it. All they really need is for today to be a good buy signal bar for tomorrow. The more today closes near its high, the higher the probability will be that last week’s rally is resuming. If today reverses back down to the low of the day, traders will expect more sideways to down trading tomorrow.

With the past 4 days all having prominent tails on the daily chart and the past 3 days being sideways, traders see the EUR/USD as fairly neutral. That reduces the chance of today closing on the high or low of the day. The fight will be over the size and direction of the body.

Euro Outlook

Trade with Confidence with Knightsbridge Live

The reversal up overnight makes today likely to have a bull body. If the bulls are strong enough to get today to close near the high of the day, traders will be more willing to buy tomorrow, looking for a resumption of last week’s rally.

Euro/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

EUR/USD FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.17.

The projected upper bound is: 1.20.

The projected lower bound is: 1.17.

The projected closing price is: 1.18.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 54.7827. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 56.94. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 63 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 85. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 9 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed up 0.002 at 1.185. Volume was 88% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 13% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.183 1.185 1.183 1.185 12,176

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.18 1.18 1.14 Volatility: 7 7 10 Volume: 121,630 106,886 109,281

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 4.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 6 periods.