Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) More Upside Potential

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.2149

Euro News

The Euro did get a bit of a boost early during the trading session on Monday, as it was reported that Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson have agreed to continue speaking. This of course helps the idea of a “risk on move”, and therefore the Euro got a bit of a bid. Furthermore, there is hope out there that stimulus talks in the United States will finally produce some type of compromise, and therefore should weaken the US dollar anyway.

When you look at the chart, you can make a strong argument for a bullish flag just now starting to break out, and that of course should attract a lot of technical traders into this pair. That being said, you do need to be cautious about the fact that the news flow is still all over the place when it comes to Brexit, so you could get a potential pullback based upon some type of random headline. (Granted, it will almost certainly affect the British pound more than the Euro, but it still has an effect.) With all this being said, I do believe that buying short-term dips probably continues to pay dividends here, because quite frankly the market is so strong.

Euro/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

EUR/USD FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.19.

The projected upper bound is: 1.23.

The projected lower bound is: 1.20.

The projected closing price is: 1.22.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

An inverted hammer occurred. If this occurs during a downtrend it implies a reversal. Look for a confirmation of the reversal on the bar.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A shooting star occurred (a shooting star has a small real body near the bottom of the candle and a long upper shadow). During an uptrend(which appears to be the case with FOREX EUR=) the long upper shadow indicates that the bears are gaining control and a top may occur.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 66.5707. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 68.91. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 27 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed up 0.000 at 1.215. Volume was 73% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 69% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.214 1.216 1.214 1.215 28,225

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.21 1.19 1.15 Volatility: 4 7 9 Volume: 108,641 106,485 110,602

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 6.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 27 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bearish divergence.