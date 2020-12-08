Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Metastock Technicals Indicate a Pullback

$EUR #Currencies #Trading #Markets #Metastock #FXAffiliate

Euro/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.18.

The projected upper bound is: 1.22.

The projected lower bound is: 1.20.

The projected closing price is: 1.21.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 69.8145. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 70.18. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 79 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 22 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed unchanged at 1.211. Volume was 89% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 65% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume_ 1.211 1.212 1.210 1.211 11,012

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.20 1.18 1.14 Volatility: 8 7 10 Volume: 94,153 106,221 110,654

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 5.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 22 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that EUR= is currently in an overbought condition.