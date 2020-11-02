Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Major Banks Start Shorting the Dollar

$EUR #Euro #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Markets

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.1635

Euro Outlook

The US dollar index (DXY) jumped +1.38% for the week as EURUSD plunged -1.79% on Brexit and corona uncertainty coupled with more dovish than expected hold by the ECB.

ECB’s Lagarde made repeated commitments to recalibrate its existing monetary policy tools in Dec as per the evolving economic/financial situation amid the resurgence of coronavirus and partial lockdown across EU/Europe in the fall/festival season.

But EUR was also supported by lower than expected GDP contraction for Q3 (Y/Y): -4.3% vs -7.0% estimate; prior: -14.7%. GBPUSD also slips -0.76% for the week primarily on corona and Brexit uncertainty.

Euro/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

EUR/USD FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.16.

The projected upper bound is: 1.18.

The projected lower bound is: 1.15.

The projected closing price is: 1.16.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 8 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 5.8733. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 37.58. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 53 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -142.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed down -0.002 at 1.163. Volume was 87% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 17% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.166 1.166 1.163 1.163 13,183

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.18 1.18 1.13 Volatility: 7 7 10 Volume: 93,521 100,508 106,308

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 2.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 0 periods.